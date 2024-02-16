‘All-time great’ Ashwin takes 500th Test wicket

The 37-year-old Ashwin, called an “all-time great” by his Test captain Rohit Sharma, became only the ninth bowler to hit the landmark and only the second from India after Anil Kumble (619).

Ashwin, from the southern city of Chennai, started out as an IT engineer after graduating from university and is known for his precision.

The innovative Ashwin is still honing his craft, even though his skill and guile have already led to a glittering international career.

Employing the full width of the crease, Ashwin delivers his off-spin from multiple angles with varying pace.

He also has a deceptive “arm ball” that goes straight on and has worked to develop a “carrom ball” that goes the other way, delivered using his knuckles.

But his sometimes blunt, no-nonsense attitude has led to the occasional controversy, such as when inflicting “Mankad” runouts at the non-striker’s end.