Asian title and fast bowlers boost India's confidence: Rohit

He said, "We can take a lot of positives from the tournament, not just for one or two players but for the entire squad. They did their job."

Sri Lanka elected to bat first but play started after a rain delay and Siraj made most of the pitch and the overcast conditions to pick four wickets in one over.

Siraj was named man of the match for his seven overs of dominant bowling while Kuldeep was the player of the series for his nine wickets in the tournament.

"When I see bowlers like this bowl like this, I get a lot of satisfaction," said Rohit.

"I think fast bowling is something captains take a lot of pride in. In fact, all the five bowlers have a lot of skill-set and variation. When you get all this as a captain you feel confident."