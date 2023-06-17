Stokes gets prized wicket of Smith after Broad brace

Ben Stokes secured the prized wicket of Australia talisman Steve Smith, after Stuart Broad had earlier taken two wickets in two balls, leaving the tourists on 78-3 at lunch on day two of the first Ashes Test, trailing England by 315 runs.

Saturday’s overcast conditions at Edgbaston favoured swing bowlers, movement that opener David Warner could not handle as he played onto his stumps having scored nine - falling to Broad for the 15th time in his Test career.