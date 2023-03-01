Is Mirpur getting bored with ODIs?

Bangladesh cricket has many highs and lows but most would agree that its strongest point is the euphoria of the spectators.

In recent years, the national side has got some success especially in home One-Day Internationals (ODI) but even when the side was getting regularly pummeled at home and were perennial loser in the international arena, the exuberance of the crowd always gained plaudits.

It is true, Test cricket is not very popular in the country. But ODIs, the forte of Bangladesh, has always attracted the mass and during the vital series the stadium gets jam-packed with thousands waiting in queue.