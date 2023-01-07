Rony’s record-breaking knock powers Rangpur to easy win over Comilla

Opener Rony Talukdar hit the fastest half-century by a Bangladeshi batter in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) history as Rangpur Riders secured a comprehensive 34-run victory over Comilla Victorians on the second match of the opening day of BPL 9 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Rony brought up his half-century off just 19 balls before losing his wicket for 67 off 31, smashing 11 fours and one six, reports news agency BSS.

Thanks to his blistering knock, Rangpur compiled 176-5, which was enough to seal the deal as Comilla were bowled out for 142 in 19.1 overs.