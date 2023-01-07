Rony’s record-breaking knock powers Rangpur to easy win over Comilla

Rony’s half-century was the fifth fastest in the tournament history. West Indies’ Sunil Narine tops the list with a 13-ball fifty while Pakistan’s Ahmed Shehzad (13 balls), Sri Lanka’s Sekugge Prasanna (18 balls) and England’s Will Jacks (18 balls) occupy the next three spots.
Thanks to Rony's whirlwind knock, Rangpur made a flying start, scoring 55 runs in the powerplay after being asked to bat first.
He and Mohammad Naim set the platform for a big total, combining for an 84-run opening stand in 8.4 overs.
Pakistan recruit Khushdil Shah then stalled the progress, dismissing Rony in the ninth over.
Rony’s opening partner Naim could never really get going, getting out after making just 29 off 34 deliveries.
Rangpur’s Pakistani recruit Shoaib Malik made 33 off 29 balls and skipper Nurul Hasan chipped in with an unbeaten 19 off 11 balls as the side had to settle for a total well below 200.
The Rangpur bowlers defended the total splendidly in a dew-filled outfield, with local pacer Hasan Mahmud taking 3-20 while Rakibul Hasan and Zimbabwe’s Sikander Raza claimed a couple of wickets each.
Rakibul and Raza severely dented Comilla’s hopes of chasing the target by dismissing Liton Das (10) and Dawid Malan (17) respectively.
Captain Imrul Kayes made 35 off 23 balls, but his innings could only reduce the margin of defeat.