Cricket

BPL 2023

Rony’s record-breaking knock powers Rangpur to easy win over Comilla

Prothom Alo English Desk
Rangpur Riders players celebrate after their win over Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 6 January, 2023Shamsul Hoque

Opener Rony Talukdar hit the fastest half-century by a Bangladeshi batter in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) history as Rangpur Riders secured a comprehensive 34-run victory over Comilla Victorians on the second match of the opening day of BPL 9 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Rony brought up his half-century off just 19 balls before losing his wicket for 67 off 31, smashing 11 fours and one six, reports news agency BSS.

Thanks to his blistering knock, Rangpur compiled 176-5, which was enough to seal the deal as Comilla were bowled out for 142 in 19.1 overs.

Rony’s half-century was the fifth fastest in the tournament history. West Indies’ Sunil Narine tops the list with a 13-ball fifty while Pakistan’s Ahmed Shehzad (13 balls), Sri Lanka’s Sekugge Prasanna (18 balls) and England’s Will Jacks (18 balls) occupy the next three spots.

Thanks to Rony's whirlwind knock, Rangpur made a flying start, scoring 55 runs in the powerplay after being asked to bat first.

He and Mohammad Naim set the platform for a big total, combining for an 84-run opening stand in 8.4 overs.

Pakistan recruit Khushdil Shah then stalled the progress, dismissing Rony in the ninth over.

Rony’s opening partner Naim could never really get going, getting out after making just 29 off 34 deliveries.

Rangpur’s Pakistani recruit Shoaib Malik made 33 off 29 balls and skipper Nurul Hasan chipped in with an unbeaten 19 off 11 balls as the side had to settle for a total well below 200.

The Rangpur bowlers defended the total splendidly in a dew-filled outfield, with local pacer Hasan Mahmud taking 3-20 while Rakibul Hasan and Zimbabwe’s Sikander Raza claimed a couple of wickets each.

Rakibul and Raza severely dented Comilla’s hopes of chasing the target by dismissing Liton Das (10) and Dawid Malan (17) respectively.

Captain Imrul Kayes made 35 off 23 balls, but his innings could only reduce the margin of defeat.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment