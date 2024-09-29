Wet outfield scuttles day three of India-Bangladesh Test

Umpires made three inspections and were concerned with some soggy patches on the outfield.

Bangladesh are 107-3 after beng asked to bat, with only 35 overs possible on the opening day.

When bad light took the players off the ground nine overs after lunch on Friday, Mominul Haque was unbeaten on 40 and Mushfiqur Rahim was on six.

India lead the two-match series 1-0 after they won the opener in Chennai by 280 runs.