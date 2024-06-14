Farooqi bags three wickets as PNG all out for 95 against Afghanistan

Fazalhaq Farooqi added another three victims to his tournament-leading wicket tally as Afghanistan bundled out Papua New Guinea for 95 off 19.5 overs batting first in their Group C match at the T20 World Cup at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday.

In pursuit of a third victory in as many matches to confirm a spot in the Super Eight phase of the competition, Farooqi spearheaded another impressive Afghan bowling effort, taking two quick wickets after PNG captain Assad Vala inadvertently opened the door for his opponents when he was carelessly run out in the second over of the match.