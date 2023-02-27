Stand-in Australia skipper Smith looks to salvage India Test series

A depleted Australia will look to stand-in captain Steve Smith for inspiration after two demoralising Test defeats in India as they try to salvage the series when the third match begins in Indore Wednesday.

Captain Pat Cummins flew home to be with his seriously ill mother after Australia’s second straight loss inside three days in Delhi last week and opted not to return for the third Test, saying it was “best being here with my family”.

Opener David Warner will miss the rest of the series after suffering a fractured elbow and concussion in Delhi and pace bowler Josh Hazlewood has flown home with a persistent Achilles.