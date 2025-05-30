NSC cancels nomination of BCB president Faruque Ahmed

As per the BCB constitution, the board president is elected from among the board directors. As the NSC cancelled his nomination, Faruque Ahmed is no longer valid in his post.

Contacted after the cancellation of his NSC nomination, Faruque Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “I have seen the letter. I don’t want to make any comment on this. I will talk to my lawyers to set the next course of action.”

Asked whether he still considers himself the board president, “I really don’t know. Everything has to be done in compliance with the rule. However, I haven’t resigned as of now.”