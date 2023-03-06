Having Shakib in the team a blessing: Tamim

Shakib Al Hasan’s brilliant all-round performance helped Bangladesh salvage some pride against England as the hosts won the third One-Day International (ODI) by 50 runs in Chattogram on Monday.

For his 75 off 71 balls innings and bowling figures of 4-35, Shakib was deservingly named the player of the match.

After the match, the expectation was that Bangladesh’s match winner would come in front of the press, soak in the adulation and talk about his match winning performance.