All-round Bumrah stars as Broad concedes costliest over in Test history

India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah starred with both bat and ball as England’s Stuart Broad conceded the most expensive over in Test history, giving up 35 runs at Edgbaston on Saturday.

India were all out for a breathtaking 416 in their first innings of the Covid-delayed fifth Test, with the tourists 2-1 up in the five-match series.

They then reduced England to 27-2, with fast bowler Bumrah, Broad’s chief tormentor with the bat, removing openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley either side of two rain interruptions.