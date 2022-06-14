Ambani bags IPL digital rights for $2.6 bn

Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani has seen off competition from global media giants to bag the rights to stream the IPL for $2.6 billion, a source at India’s cricket board told AFP on Tuesday.

Star India meanwhile, owned by US behemoth Disney, retained the television rights for the next five seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the world’s most-watched sporting events, media reports said.

Together the two deals are reportedly worth about $5.65 billion, dwarfing the $2.55 billion that Star paid in 2017 for digital and TV rights for the previous five seasons of the annual two-month T20 contest.