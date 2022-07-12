Anamul bears the brunt of erratic selection policy

Anamul Haque, the player who broke a 31-year-old world record by scoring 1138 runs in the previous season of the Dhaka Premier League, the highest number of runs in a List-A 50-over tournament, was not picked for Bangladesh’s first One-Day International (ODI) against West Indies on Tuesday.

What makes Anamul’s exclusion even more farcical is the fact that in the Test and Twenty20 International series that was held prior, the right-hander was picked to play.

The batsman who was in red hot form in white-ball cricket was called back into the Test team after over seven years in place of an injured Yasir Ali and was left to fend for himself in front of a potent Caribbean pace attack in red-ball cricket.