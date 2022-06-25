Anamul’s long and winding road back to the Test team

It’s not every day we see a cricketer setting a record by virtue of just getting his name in the team sheet. On Saturday, one of those rare instances happened when Anamul Haque, a name that was lost in the shuffle for a long time, returned to the Bangladesh Test side.

Seven years nine months eight days. That’s how long it took Anamul Haque to reclaim a spot in the Bangladesh Test team. Anamul is now the only Bangladesh cricketer to make a comeback to the Test team after an over seven-year gap.

This is definitely not a record Anamul wished for or anyone had envisioned for him when he burst onto the scenes by becoming the highest run-getter in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2012.