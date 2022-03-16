Anamul half-century leads Prime Bank to winning start

Anamul struck eight four and two sixes in his 82-ball knock that made the ship steady after Prime Bank lost Shahadat Hossain for 5. Indian recruit Abhimanyu Easwaran and Nasir Hossain got a desired start but were dismissed for 30 and 32 runs respectively.
Shamsur Rahman Shuvo then made 45 and skipper Alok Kapali hit a run-a-ball-40 to keep the side's nose ahead. Mahedi Hasan, however, gave the finishing touch with 27 off 16.
Mahedi also claimed 3-53 to deal a blow to City Club's aspiration. His three- wicket haul was complemented by another spinner Rakibul Hasan's 2-45.
Skipper Jawad Royen with 37 not out was the highest scorer for City Club while Moinul Islam made 31. Towfiq Khan was the other notable scorer with 29.