Anamul half-century leads Prime Bank to winning start

Opener Anamul Haque struck a 60-run knock as Prime Bank Cricket Club made a winning start to the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), outclassing City Club by 50 runs at BKSP-3 ground on Tuesday, reports BSS.

Anamul's knock was also complemented by Mahedi Hasan, who put up an all-round show to make the victory an easier one.

Being sent to bat first, Prime Bank amassed 265-8 after which they bowled City Cub, who came to play DPL after 13 years, out for 215 in 45.2 overs.