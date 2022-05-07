Anamul, Jayed named in BCB XI

All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain is the only player from the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series to be selected for the practice match.
Youngsters like Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Zakir Hasan, Amit Hasan, who have been performing regularly in first-class competitions, have also been included in the squad.
The practice match is scheduled to take place on 10-11 May at the BKSP in Savar.
BCB XI squad:
Mohammad Mithun (c), Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque, Shahadat Hossain Sipu, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Anamul Haque, Mushfik Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Mukidul Islam, Amit Hasan, Abu Jayed.