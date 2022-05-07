Anamul, Jayed named in BCB XI

Opening batsman Anamul Haque was rewarded for his record-breaking season in the Dhaka Premier League with a call up into the Bangladesh Cricket Board XI for a two-day practice match against the touring Sri Lanka team ahead of a two-match Test series set to commence on 15 May in Chattogram.

Pacer Abu Jayed and openers Shadman Islam and Saif Hassan, who were axed from the team ahead of the Sri Lanka series, also got named in the 14-man squad announced on Saturday. Mohammad Mithun will lead the BCB XI.