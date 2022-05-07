Cricket

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

Anamul, Jayed named in BCB XI

Sports Desk
Dhaka
Anamul opens the match along with Tamim Iqbal.
Anamul opens the match along with Tamim Iqbal. File Photo

Opening batsman Anamul Haque was rewarded for his record-breaking season in the Dhaka Premier League with a call up into the Bangladesh Cricket Board XI for a two-day practice match against the touring Sri Lanka team ahead of a two-match Test series set to commence on 15 May in Chattogram.

Pacer Abu Jayed and openers Shadman Islam and Saif Hassan, who were axed from the team ahead of the Sri Lanka series, also got named in the 14-man squad announced on Saturday. Mohammad Mithun will lead the BCB XI.

Advertisement
Advertisement

All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain is the only player from the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series to be selected for the practice match.

default-image

Youngsters like Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Zakir Hasan, Amit Hasan, who have been performing regularly in first-class competitions, have also been included in the squad.

Advertisement

The practice match is scheduled to take place on 10-11 May at the BKSP in Savar.

BCB XI squad:

Mohammad Mithun (c), Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque, Shahadat Hossain Sipu, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Anamul Haque, Mushfik Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Mukidul Islam, Amit Hasan, Abu Jayed.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement