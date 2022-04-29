What Abu Jayed actually wants to say

If that show cause is conducted in a friendly setting, Bangladesh cricket will benefit. Rather than putting Jayed on trial for making a bold statement before quickly reversing it, he needs to be given assurance and asked, “What did you actually want to say? Explain.”

The cricketers hardly have any scope to freely speak their minds as they are all bound by BCB’s strict code of conduct. The junior cricketers have to walk on eggshells. Before saying something, they have to think a thousand times, will this senior take offence if I say this, what would that senior think if I say that! How will the media and the social media react! Like their senior teammates, they don’t have a massive following who will stage a movement, form human chain or create a social media storm for them.

For this reason, the number of silent members in the national team is increasing. Mid-level senior and junior players prefer to keep their thoughts on sensitive topics to themselves. Even when they say something, it’s very innocuous. It almost sounds like a “dubbing”. They are moving their mouths, but someone else is speaking.