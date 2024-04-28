Captain Nigar's fifty in vain as India register easy win against Bangladesh
India women opened their Bangladesh tour with a decisive 44-run win in the first T20I at Sylhet on Sunday, reports UNB.
Electing to bat first, India posted a competitive 145 for 7, anchored by contributions from Shafali Verma (31), Yastika Bhatia (36), and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (30). Bangladesh's Rabeya Khan claimed three wickets conceding 23 runs.
In reply, Bangladesh's chase faltered early, losing wickets at regular intervals.
Renuka Singh, who took three for 18 runs and Pooja Vastrakar, who scalped two for 25 runs, were instrumental in dismantling the top order of Bangladesh.
Despite a fifty from captain Nigar Sultana (51), Bangladesh never recovered and ultimately finished on 101 for eight.
India's strong start began to wobble with Smriti Mandhana's early dismissal (9). However, Shefali and Yastika forged a solid partnership to revive the innings. Bangladesh struck back through Rabeya Khan, removing both batters in quick succession. Captain Kaur's knock then boosted the total before a flurry of late wickets kept India under 150.
Bangladesh's chase got off to a disastrous start, with Renuka Singh striking twice in the first few overs. Skipper Nigar offered a bit of resistance, scoring a gritty half-century. However, consistent wickets and disciplined Indian bowling stifled the run flow, making the required rate climb steadily.
The remaining matches will take place on 30 April, 2, 6 and 9 May. All the matches will be played in Sylhet.