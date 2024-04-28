Captain Nigar's fifty in vain as India register easy win against Bangladesh

India women opened their Bangladesh tour with a decisive 44-run win in the first T20I at Sylhet on Sunday, reports UNB.

Electing to bat first, India posted a competitive 145 for 7, anchored by contributions from Shafali Verma (31), Yastika Bhatia (36), and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (30). Bangladesh's Rabeya Khan claimed three wickets conceding 23 runs.

In reply, Bangladesh's chase faltered early, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Renuka Singh, who took three for 18 runs and Pooja Vastrakar, who scalped two for 25 runs, were instrumental in dismantling the top order of Bangladesh.