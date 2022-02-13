Australia beat Sri Lanka after super over drama in 2nd T20

Australia scraped past Sri Lanka to take control of their five-match Twenty20 series Sunday after late fireworks from the visitors forced their second clash in Sydney to a rare super over after it ended in a tie.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and bowled for the second game in a row, despite his side struggling in the run chase during their 20-run defeat in the first clash of the series on Friday.

It appeared to be heading the same way after Josh Inglis' 48 spearheaded Australia to 164 for six, and the Sri Lankan top order again failed to fire.

But Pathum Nissanka's 73 and a breezy 34 off 19 balls from Shanaka sent the game to the wire.