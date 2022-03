Australia choose to bat in second Pakistan Test

Pakistan brought back frontline paceman Hasan Ali and allrounder Faheem Ashraf -- who both missed the first Test due to injuries -- replacing Iftikhar Ahmed and Naseem Shah.

The first Test ended in a tame draw in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Australia are on their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to visit over security fears.

The third and final Test is in Lahore from March 21-25.