Australia pick three pacers for first T20I

"The square is quite green, there's been a lot of rain and the outfield is heavy," Finch said on Monday.
"We expect a little spin, but it's not a dry surface by any stretch, that's the reason for picking one spinner."
All-rounders Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Marsh and Marcus Stoinis will fill the fifth bowler's role.
"It's a similar structure to what we went with in the World Cup," Finch added.
David Warner and Steve Smith are back in the side after missing Australia's recent T20 international matches.
Australia are on a seven-week tour of Sri Lanka, even as the island nation wrestles with an economic crisis and recent unrest.
The Australians will play three Twenty20 internationals, five one-day internationals and two Test matches during the tour, which ends 12 July.
Squads
Australia XI
Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson and Josh Hazlewood.
Sri Lanka squad
Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan. Standby: Jeffrey Vandersay and Niroshan Dickwella.