Australia pick three pacers for first T20I

Australia have picked three pacemen for the first T20 international against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, hoping their World Cup-winning formula will work in their favour again.

With conditions in Colombo likely to suit fast bowlers, Kane Richardson is recalled for the rested Pat Cummins and joins Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the attack.

Skipper Aaron Finch included just one specialist spinner in Ashton Agar, with Adam Zampa back home for the birth of his first child.

Cummins and Zampa are the only absences from the XI that won the world title in Dubai last year.

Finch said that he had been tempted to pick a second spinner, but decided to stick with one because of the conditions in Colombo.