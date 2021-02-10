Australia to tour Bangladesh this year

Australia national cricket team will tour Bangladesh later this year. They will take on the hosts in a T20Is series during the brief tour right ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup which will take place in India, reports news agency UNB.

Australia were due to tour Bangladesh in June-July 2020 to play a Test series which was a part of the ongoing World Test Championship, but due to the COVID-19 situation, the series was postponed.

"Australia will tour Bangladesh later this year ahead of the T20 World Cup. However, the schedule is yet to be finalised," Nizamuddin Chowdhury, chief executive officer of Bangladesh Cricket Board, told UNB on Wednesday.