Australia, Windies ODI postponed at last minute due to Covid-19

A positive Covid-19 test on Thursday resulted in the last-minute postponement of the scheduled second One-Day International between the West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval, officials announced.

“The second ODI between West Indies and Australia has been postponed due a positive Covid-19 test result from a non-playing member of the West Indies team,” said a Cricket West Indies statement.

“This decision was taken after the toss at Kensington Oval once the result was known due to the Covid-19 protocols.