Reddy, Rinku power India to 221-9 in second Bangladesh T20

Rookie batsman Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh smashed half-centuries to fire India to 221-9 in the second T20 international against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Reddy blasted 74 off 34 deliveries and put on 108 for the fourth wicket with the left-handed Rinku, who hit 53, at New Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Bangladesh, who trail the three-match series 1-0, elected to field first and their pace bowlers justified the decision by reducing India to 41-3 inside six overs.