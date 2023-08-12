Why Mahmudullah is not in the Asia Cup squad

Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan… one by one chief selector Minhajul Abedin took the names of 17 players who are part of Bangladesh’s Asia Cup squad. Minhajul had to say the names a second time after a request from the journalists present in the press conference on Saturday. Mahmudullah was not among the 17 names.

Mahmudullah was not included in Bangladesh’s previous three One-Day International (ODI) series’ as well. But after seeing Mahmudullah’s lively presence in the Bangladesh team’s training sessions, it seemed that the veteran cricketer is set for a recall to the national team.

But that wasn’t to be as on Saturday the selectors announced the Bangladesh squad for the Asia Cup sans Mahmudullah.