Bangladesh replace Tamim with Tamim in Asia Cup

Tamim Iqbal, the veteran Bangladesh opener and the former captain in One-Day Internationals (ODI), won’t be taking part in the forthcoming Asia Cup. Tamim is nursing a back injury and didn’t want to rush his return to cricket, hence chose to skip the Asia Cup.

But that’s old news. The latest development is who the selectors have chosen to replace the opener in the Asia Cup.

The selectors, technically, could’ve done without picking a new opener for the Asia Cup. Openers Mohammad Naim and Rony Talukdar were part of the ODI squad for last month’s ODI series against Afghanistan. The management could’ve retained both and played either as Litton Das’s opening partner.

They also had the choice of using Afif Hossain or Mehidy Hasan Miraz as makeshift openers. Miraz has played that role multiple times in ODIs and Afif did it against Afghanistan in a Twenty20 recently.