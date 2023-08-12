No Mahmudullah as uncapped Tanzid picked in Bangladesh Asia Cup squad

National team selectors announced a 17-member Bangladesh squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup, with veteran Mahmudullah missing the cut and uncapped opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim making it.
Chief selector Minhajul Abedin announced the squad in a press conference held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.
Tanzid, who hit three half-centuries in four matches at the Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, got the reward for his consistency.
Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and all-rounder Mahedi hasan also returned to the ODI squad.
Nasum last played an ODI in March against Ireland while Mahedi last played for the Tigers in the previous Asia Cup. Shamim Hossain, who has played 17 Twenty20 Internationals, will be hoping to earn his maiden ODI cap in the Asia Cup.
The 37-year all-rounder Mahmudullah was not picked in the squad. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and opener Rony Talukdar, who were part of the Bangladesh squad in their previous ODI assignment which was at home against Afghanistan, have been axed from the team.
The Asia Cup will begin on 30 August. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will co-host the event, with Pakistan, who were originally slated to host the entire tournament, staging four matches while the remaining nine matches will happen in Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh are in Group B with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan while Group A comprises of India, Pakistan and Nepal.
Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in Kandy and Afghanistan in Lahore in the group-stage of the tournament. Bangladesh will get only two days in between those matches.
The two best teams from both groups will qualify for the Super 4 phase. The two best teams of that phase will play the final in Colombo on 17 September.
The Bangladesh team will leave for Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup on 26 August.
Asia Cup squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim and Nasum Ahmed.