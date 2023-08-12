No Mahmudullah as uncapped Tanzid picked in Bangladesh Asia Cup squad

National team selectors announced a 17-member Bangladesh squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup, with veteran Mahmudullah missing the cut and uncapped opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim making it.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin announced the squad in a press conference held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Tanzid, who hit three half-centuries in four matches at the Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, got the reward for his consistency.