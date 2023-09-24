Tamim gets passing marks, Mahmudullah still has point to prove

Bangladesh and New Zealand are currently in the midst of a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series in Dhaka where the visitors are leading 1-0 with one game to go.

In a sense, the win in the second ODI on Saturday was a significant one for New Zealand as it was their first victory over Bangladesh in 15 years.

But even though these matches will be regarded as international games in the record books, in reality, these matches are over-glorified practice matches for both teams ahead of the ICC World Cup in India starting next month.