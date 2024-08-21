Bangladesh send Pakistan into bat in rain delayed first Test

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat on the opening day of the first Test Wednesday after a delayed start due to a wet outfield.

The two umpires -- Richard Kettleborough of England and Adrian Holdstock of South Africa -- made four inspections of the ground but found wet patches due to overnight rain, deemed dangerous for play.

No play was possible before lunch with 230 minutes of play lost, curtailing the day to 48 overs.

The weather forecast for all five days is not encouraging with rain and bad light predicted.

Pakistan entered the Test with four fast bowlers in all-pace attack with no frontline spinner while Bangladesh included three pacers and two spinners.