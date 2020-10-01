Bairstow loses Test deal as England look to future

England managing director Ashley Giles said he hoped Bairstow, who has played 70 Tests, scoring six centuries, would stay hungry to play a role in English Test cricket.

"It's a knock for him, I'm sure," he said. "Jonny's played one Test match in a year. We only have so many contracts that we award and it's a tough call to make because Jonny's been a very good servant for the team."

Giles said the contracts for the three young batsmen showed England's top-order was "starting to function".

"When I came into post about 18 months ago, one of my aims was to have a bigger group of players capable of playing at the highest level and I guess this is a demonstration of that -- three fine players," he said.

Fast bowler Mark Wood, thought to be a key part of England's plans to retain the Ashes, has also been named in the white-ball only list. There are a dozen names in each group, with just five -- Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes -- appearing in both.