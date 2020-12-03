Bangabandhu T20 Cup: Chattogram win nail-biter against Rajshahi

Despite posting the highest total of the event so far, Gazi Group Chattogram narrowly escaped a defeat by one run against Minister Group Rajshahi in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, reports UNB.



Chattogram were sent to bat first after losing the toss and they posted 50 runs inside five overs riding on the super efforts by Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar. Before Soumya fell for 34 off 25, Chattogram posted 62 runs in the first wicket stand.



Mohammad Mithun (11) and Shamsur Rahman (1) returned to the dressing room in quick succession, but Liton was firm at the other end of the wicket. He posted 78 not-out off 53 balls with nine fours and one six, his best in the format. Along with him, Mosaddek Hossain hit 42 off 28 balls. They ended up on 176 for five in 20 overs.



