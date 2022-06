Bangladesh were dismissed for just 103 in their first innings on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies on Thursday.

Skipper Shakib al Hasan top scored with 51 but he was one of just three men to make double figures as the tourists crumbled in just 32.5 overs.

Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph claimed three wickets each while Kemar Roach took two.