Bangladesh bowled out for 217, South Africa choose not to enforce follow on

Bangladesh could bat for just 4.2 overs in the second session before losing their remaining three wickets to be bundled out for 217 in their first innings, in reply to South Africa’s 453 in the second Test at the St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Taijul Islam (five), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (11) and Ebadot Hossain (0) lost their wickets in futile attempts to hit big shots as Bangladesh trail the hosts by 236 runs at the end of both team’s first innings.

South Africa had the chance to ask Bangladesh to bat again as the tourists fell 37 runs short of avoiding follow on. But the hosts have opted to bat again and set a big target for the Tigers to chase in the fourth innings.