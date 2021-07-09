Bangladesh bowlers struggle against Zimbabwe

A boundary-littered 81 by stand-in Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor helped Zimbabwe reach 209-2 by lunch on Friday on the third day of a one-off Test against Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club.

Led by an unbeaten Test career-best 150 from Mahmudullah Riyad, Bangladesh posted 468 on Thursday in the first of seven matches covering all formats on a first tour to the southern Africa nation since 2013.