Bangladesh chase 193 to seal T20I series against Zimbabwe

Blessing Muzarabani struck early as Mohammad Naim departed in the third over scoring only 3 off 7 deliveries. Soumya and Shakib Al Hasan made a 50-run partnership before the latter holes out at long-off. Luke Jongwe took the prized wicket of Shakib who scored 25 off 13 ball with one 4 and two 6’s.

Mahmudullah and Soumya built an important third wicket partnership of 63 runs off 35 balls. Soumya fall prey to Jongwe leaving Bangladesh need 61 off 39 balls after scoring 68 off 49 deliveries.

Afif Hossain hit two sixes in his short lived innings of only five balls scoring 14.