Cricket

Second ODI

Bangladesh choose to bat first hoping to win series against South Africa

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam (2R) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's Janneman Malan (not seen) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at SuperSport Park in Centurion on 18 March 2022AFP

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal won the toss and chose to bat first in the second One Day International (ODI) match of the three-game series at Johannesburg on Sunday.

Bangladesh have fielded an unchanged team in the match while South Africa included Quinton de Kock, Wayne Parnell and Tabraiz Shamsi for Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

The Tigers are targeting to win the match to take an unassailable lead in the series. The beat the South Africa team in the first ODI by 38 runs.

If they can pull off another victory, it will be their first ever series victory on South African soil and of course against a top cricketing nation for the first time.

Bangladesh earlier won away series against West Indies and Zimbabwe but the series victory against South Africa, who are always a tougher opponent at their home soil regardless of their strength will be a major boost for Bangladesh cricket.

Team

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Kyle Verreynne, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi

