Bangladesh choose to bat first hoping to win series against South Africa

The Tigers are targeting to win the match to take an unassailable lead in the series. The beat the South Africa team in the first ODI by 38 runs.

If they can pull off another victory, it will be their first ever series victory on South African soil and of course against a top cricketing nation for the first time.

Bangladesh earlier won away series against West Indies and Zimbabwe but the series victory against South Africa, who are always a tougher opponent at their home soil regardless of their strength will be a major boost for Bangladesh cricket.