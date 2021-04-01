Bangladesh choose to bowl in rain-affected 3rd T20I

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bowl in the third and final Twenty20 International against New Zealand due to the overcast conditions at Auckland’s Eden Park on Thursday.

The rain-affected match will be 10 overs a side with three overs of powerplay. A bowler would get two overs to bowl at.

Liton Das has been captaining the Bangladesh side as regular T20I captain Mahmudullah is out because of a strained left thigh. He picked up the injury in the second T20I.

Bangladesh three changes in the team as Mosaddek, Shanto and Rubel have been inducted into the team. Mithun, Saifuddin and Mahmudullah have been rested.