Bangladesh cricket in 2020: Starts with joy, ends with hope after COVID-19 hiatus

Like every walks of life, the cricketing fraternity of Bangladesh is also looking forward to forgetting the year of 2020 which started with joy and ended up with a ray of hope.

In January-February 2020, Bangladesh national team toured Pakistan for a Test and three T20Is but failed to impress in the field. But around the same time, Bangladesh U-19 cricket team won the ICC U-19 World Cup in South Africa beating India in the final.

It was Bangladesh’s first triumph at the World Cup level in any games. The year had started this way, but in next two months, things changed dramatically as the novel coronavirus invaded the world and claimed about 2 million people around the world so far.