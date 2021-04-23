Bangladesh declares with mammoth first innings total

After the early end of the second day’s play due to insufficient light, Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo on Thursday said he was expecting some quick runs on the morning of the third day of the Kandy Test to put more pressure on hosts Sri Lanka.

Overnight batters Mushfiqur Rahim (43) and Liton Das (25) acted accordingly as they added 37 runs in just over nine overs taking the score from 474 to 511 before Liton Das was caught by Oshada Fernando at the ball of Vishwa Fernando. Before returning to pavilion, Liton (50) scored his eighth Test fifty in 67 balls.

Mushfiqur, however, remained not out with 68 runs when Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque, who scored his first overseas century (127 off 304 balls) and 11th overall in Tests on the second day, declared the innings with 541/7 on the board, just half an hour before lunch break on the third day.