Bangladesh fight to avoid follow-on as Mushfiq, Yasir depart

Bangladesh's hope of avoiding follow on is hanging on by a thread after losing Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir Ali in the morning session of Day 3 and reaching 210-7 at Lunch at the St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Yasir was the first to go, departing for 48 while Mushfiq gifted his wicket in the second last over of the session while attempting a reverse sweep to lose his wicket for 51.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam are batting on nine and 0 respectively as Bangladesh are still 44 runs away from avoiding follow on.

Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer took one wicket each in the session.