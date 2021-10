Bangladesh invited to bat against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first in the Super 12 match of T20 World Cup at Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on 24 Sunday.

Bangladesh bring in Nasum Ahmed in place of Taskin Ahmed.

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who bagged eight wickets in three matches in qualifying round, misses the match due to back injury.

Teams

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara and Binura Fernando