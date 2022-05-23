Bangladesh lose half of side in first 40 minutes

It was a length ball around off. Mahmudul was rooted to the crease as the ball was angled in from wide on the crease, it pitched and straightened and found the gap between bat and pad to crash into the stumps, says cricinfo commentary.

Once again Mahmudul’s out proved that the batters must not keep gap between the ball and the bat during a defensive shot.

Like Joy, his opening partner Tamim Iqbal also returned to pavilion without disturbing the scorer in the very next over. The experienced opener, who was just 19 runs away to complete his 5000 runs as second Bangladeshi in Test cricket, got a leading edge that was caught by Praveen Jayawickrama at point at the ball of Asitha Fernando.