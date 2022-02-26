Bangladesh made wickets for pacers: Gurbaz

Afghanistan wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz claimed that Bangladesh made a wicket, helpful for pacers, knowing that the visitors had a spin attack that is now No.1 in the world, reports BSS.

Afghanistan celebrated spin trio -- Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, in combined so far took just three wickets in the first two matches as the touring party lost both of the matches to concede the series already.

The visitors tasted a four-wicket defeat in the first game and today they conceded an 88-run defeat in the second match.