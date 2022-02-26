Experience brings change in Liton’s mindset

The change in the mindset helped Liton Das being consistent in the International cricket after initial struggle, reports BSS.

Liton said the change came due to the experience, which was key to success.

He played a sublime 136 off 126-ball in the second One Day International (ODI) against visiting Afghanistan to fashion Bangladesh’s 88-run victory and by virtue of this victory the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.