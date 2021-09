New Zealand set Bangladesh 129 runs to win the third Twenty 20 International match in Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on Sunday.

After electing to bat first, New Zealand posted 128 for five in 20 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 66-run sixth wicket partnership by Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell after the visitors lost five wickets for 62.