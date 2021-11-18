Bangladesh opens stadium for fans in Pakistan series

Cricket

Prothom Alo English Desk
Fans in Bangladesh enjoy the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at Sher-e Bangla National Stadium in DhakaFile photo

People with the double doses of Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed to enter the stadium during the three-match T20 International series between Bangladesh and Pakistan, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Wednesday.

This is will be the first time since the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the fans in Bangladesh will be permitted to enjoy the game of cricket live from the stadium, reports BSS.

Fans in Bangladesh could enjoy cricket live from the stadium in March last year. Since then all the matches played in Bangladesh were in empty stadium

The BCB had already published the ticket price for the much anticipated series with the lowest price at Tk. 100 and highest at Tk. 1000. The grand stand ticket will be of the highest of price while price of VIP stand will be Tk. 500, Club House Tk. 300 and Southern/Northern stand Tk. 150. Easter Stand has the lowest price of Tk. 100. The ticket will be sold from Thursday with the first of three T20s starting on Friday.

“Certificate of double vaccination for Covid-19 is mandatory for ticket holders aged 18 years and above. Vaccine certificate will be checked at entry point to the venue on match days,” the BCB said in a press release.

Tickets will be found only at the ticket selling booth at Shaheed Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur. Booth will be opened at 9:00am and will be sold until 6:00pm, subject to availability before the match.

The BCB, however, didn’t clear how many tickets will go on sale from the capacity of 25,000 seats at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium where the match will be played.

The board also did not confirm whether Zahur Ahmed Chowhdury Stadium in Chattogram, which will host the first Test between 26-30 November, will have fans back into the stadium.

All of the three T20 matches will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka. The second Test match will also be played here from 4 to 8 December. The first T20 is on 19 November while second and third is on 20 and 22 November.

