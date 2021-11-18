Bangladesh opens stadium for fans in Pakistan series

People with the double doses of Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed to enter the stadium during the three-match T20 International series between Bangladesh and Pakistan, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Wednesday.

This is will be the first time since the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the fans in Bangladesh will be permitted to enjoy the game of cricket live from the stadium, reports BSS.

Fans in Bangladesh could enjoy cricket live from the stadium in March last year. Since then all the matches played in Bangladesh were in empty stadium