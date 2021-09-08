Bangladesh seal first-ever T20I series win against New Zealand

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad struck an unbeaten 43 as Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the fourth Twenty20 international to seal the five-match series 3-1 in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Mahmudullah guided the hosts 96-4 in 19.1 overs after four wickets each from left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman helped them bowl out New Zealand for 93 runs in 19.3 overs.