Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana wants team to focus on upcoming clash with WI

"Obviously it was a fantastic match, it was a great pleasure to get our first World Cup win and actually we want to forget about that because we want to move forward. We want to take all the positives from the last match and we want to implement it in the next match," Nigar Sultana said in an official statement.

"I think it was an exciting match for all of us because it was our first win in the World Cup, and obviously back home there was a lot of support for us. They were waiting for this victory and they all are super excited and they always keep faith in us every time. A lot of people messaged us, saying that we are doing well and just need a little momentum and if you get this momentum it will go through the tournament," she added.