Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana wants team to focus on upcoming clash with WI

"Obviously it was a fantastic match, it was a great pleasure to get our first World Cup win and actually we want to forget about that because we want to move forward. We want to take all the positives from the last match and we want to implement it in the next match," Nigar Sultana said in an official statement.
"I think it was an exciting match for all of us because it was our first win in the World Cup, and obviously back home there was a lot of support for us. They were waiting for this victory and they all are super excited and they always keep faith in us every time. A lot of people messaged us, saying that we are doing well and just need a little momentum and if you get this momentum it will go through the tournament," she added.
While the West Indies have put in some unexpected displays, Nigar is hoping Bangladesh can use its own element of surprise.
The two sides will meet for the first time in an ODI and Nigar's is hoping that they will produce a performance that the Windies are not prepared for.
"I think this is a good thing, I guess because they don't know us and we don't even know them. So, this is going to be advantageous because they don't know how we play. We are focusing on our strengths, and we are going to plan according to that," she said.
Bangladesh and West Indies will be squaring off against each other on Friday.