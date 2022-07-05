Bangladesh to tour Zimbabwe for limited-overs series

After returning to the country from the West Indies tour, Bangladesh players will hardly get any time to relax as they have to prepare themselves for a limited-overs series against Zimbabwe, reports news agency BSS

The Tigers are all set to leave the country at the end of July for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) and three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series in Zimbabwe, according to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

Bangladesh players are expected to leave West Indies on 18 July after playing their third and last ODI match on 16 July.