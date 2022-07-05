Cricket

Bangladesh to tour Zimbabwe for limited-overs series

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Bangladesh's cricketers celebrate the dismissal of Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor (R) in the first match of the two-match T20I series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 9 March 2020.
Bangladesh's cricketers celebrate the dismissal of Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor (R) in the first match of the two-match T20I series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 9 March 2020. AFP file photo

After returning to the country from the West Indies tour, Bangladesh players will hardly get any time to relax as they have to prepare themselves for a limited-overs series against Zimbabwe, reports news agency BSS

The Tigers are all set to leave the country at the end of July for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) and three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series in Zimbabwe, according to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

Bangladesh players are expected to leave West Indies on 18 July after playing their third and last ODI match on 16 July.

“We’ve finalised a fixture after discussing with the Zimbabwe Cricket Board. Since they are the host board, Zimbabwe will release the itinerary. Hopefully they will release it within a couple of days,” Nizam Uddin said on Tuesday.

“Bangladesh will leave the country for Zimbabwe at the end of July and we’ll play three ODIs and three T20s against the hosts.”

The ceo also said that there is no chance for Bangladesh to host the Asia Cup this year as Sri Lanka, who have been chosen to host the event, is taking preparations to stage the regional tournament.

“Till now what we are informed that Sri Lanka will organise the Asia Cup. Australia had toured the country of late and it looked that they (Sri Lanka) had overcome the challenge of hosting. We hope that the Asia Cup will be held as scheduled.”

Sri Lanka have not hosted a multi-nation tournament since hosting the 2012 ICC World T20. The Asia Cup involves the five full members-- Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The country is going through an economic crisis and has been in a political turmoil.

