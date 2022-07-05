Bangladesh to tour Zimbabwe for limited-overs series

“We’ve finalised a fixture after discussing with the Zimbabwe Cricket Board. Since they are the host board, Zimbabwe will release the itinerary. Hopefully they will release it within a couple of days,” Nizam Uddin said on Tuesday.
“Bangladesh will leave the country for Zimbabwe at the end of July and we’ll play three ODIs and three T20s against the hosts.”
The ceo also said that there is no chance for Bangladesh to host the Asia Cup this year as Sri Lanka, who have been chosen to host the event, is taking preparations to stage the regional tournament.
“Till now what we are informed that Sri Lanka will organise the Asia Cup. Australia had toured the country of late and it looked that they (Sri Lanka) had overcome the challenge of hosting. We hope that the Asia Cup will be held as scheduled.”
Sri Lanka have not hosted a multi-nation tournament since hosting the 2012 ICC World T20. The Asia Cup involves the five full members-- Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
The country is going through an economic crisis and has been in a political turmoil.