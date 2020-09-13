Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka in doubt

The Test series was originally scheduled for July-August, but the COVID-19 situation forced the cricketing nations to reschedule it to October-November.

“We are still on our plan to send our High-performance Unit (HP) to Sri Lanka with the national team. The Sri Lanka board also agreed upon this. But their government has the other observation which they have sent to us. We will see it thoroughly and take the next step as soon as possible. Otherwise, we have nothing more to tell about the future of the series,” Naimur Rahman, the board director and chairman of HP, told the media on Sunday.

Every person who enters Sri Lanka is required to maintain a 14-day quarantine to check whether he is infected with the COVID-19. But BCB asked Sri Lanka to trim this period to seven days. Sri Lanka board forwarded this proposal to their health department which is yet to come up with a reply.